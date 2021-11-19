Left Menu

3 held, prostitution racket busted in UP's Noida

Uttar Pradesh police Anti Human Trafficking Unit arrested three persons for allegedly running a prostitution racket in Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 13:53 IST
Visual of human trafficking gang busted by UP Police. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
"Three men who dealt with clients arrested while their fourth partner is absconding," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Women Safety Vrinda Shukla.

"Three women have been apprehended in connection with the case but their role is being investigated further," Shukla added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

