Ukraine must have border fence with Belarus and Russia, minister says

Ukraine should set aside money in next year's budget to build a fence on its borders with Belarus and Russia to prevent a possible influx of illegal migrants, Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy told parliament on Friday.

Monastyrskiy said Ukraine planned new military exercises in the next two weeks to prepare in case migrants tried to cross the border illegally. Ukraine is wary of becoming a new flashpoint in the migrant crisis on Belarus's borders with the European Union, which it accuses Russia of instigating.

"Our key task is to restrain and stop a possible massive flow of illegal migrants," Monastyrskiy said.

