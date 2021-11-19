Left Menu

Poland says Belarus helped migrants try and cross border after camps were emptied

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-11-2021 14:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Belarusian authorities were seen helping migrants try to cross into Poland on Thursday evening after camps near Bruzgi, Belarus were cleared, Poland's Border spokesperson said on Friday.

Border Guard spokesperson Anna Michalska said a group of around 500 migrants had tried to cross on Thursday after the camps were cleared.

"(The Belarusians) were bringing more migrants to the place where there was a forced attempt to cross. At the start there were 100 people, but then the Belarusian side brought more people in trucks. Then there were 500 people," Michalska said.

