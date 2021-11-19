12 arrested in Kolkata as police bust fake call centre

Twelve people were arrested from Kolkata's Ekbalpore area for allegedly running a fake call centre and duping several people, police said on Friday.

Sleuths of the Anti-Rowdy Section of the Kolkata Police raided a building in the area on Thursday night and busted the fake call centre on the basis of a complaint, they said.

Several documents, three hard disks and a router were seized during the raid, a police officer said.

All of those arrested are residents of Ekbalpore and nearby areas, he said.

''We are questioning them to ascertain if they are linked to any other racket. We are also trying to find out how many people they have duped so far,'' he added.

A case was lodged at the cyber police station, the officer said.

