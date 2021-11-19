Left Menu

NATO expects Germany to stay in alliance's nuclear sharing - Stoltenberg

NATO expects Germany to remain part of the military alliance's nuclear sharing, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, referring to U.S. nuclear bombs on German soil that can be carried by German fighter jets in case of a crisis.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:05 IST
NATO expects Germany to remain part of the military alliance's nuclear sharing, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday, referring to U.S. nuclear bombs on German soil that can be carried by German fighter jets in case of a crisis. "The nuclear sharing is important because it is an arrangement where NATO allies go together and provide nuclear deterrence," Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Berlin.

"It gives also a country like Germany a seat at the table...I think this is extremely important for European allies because then we are involved, we take responsibility and we have a say." The next German government will have to decide about a replacement of the country's ageing Tornado fighter jets that have been tasked with the nuclear sharing. Some lawmakers are opposed to purchasing new jets.

