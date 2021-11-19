Left Menu

HC notice to UoI, Delhi govt on plea by families for allotment of flats under rehabilitation scheme

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The Delhi High Court has sought the response of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Delhi government on a plea by over 60 families, whose shanties were removed from Gol Dak Khana, seeking allotment of flats as part of the rehabilitation scheme.

Justice Rekha Palli issued notice to the Ministries of Housing and Urban Affairs and Urban Development, Delhi government, and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) on the petition and listed the matter for further hearing on December 3, when the court will consider whether there is a necessity for passing directions for the filing of the counter affidavit.

The petition said these 61 petitioners and their families were illegally evicted from Gol Market in Central Delhi in 2010 and in compliance with an October 2011 order of the authorities, they are staying at a community center which is a shelter home and awaiting rehabilitation.

It said the eligibility of petitioners for rehabilitation was established and full payment has been made to the authorities for rehabilitation under a 2015 policy of the Delhi government as per which the eligible families will get ownership rights over the allotted apartment.

The plea challenged a December last year circular issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs as per which all the vacant and under-construction houses constructed under the erstwhile schemes -- Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) and Rajiv Awas Yojana (RAY) – be available for affordable rental houses for urban migrants and poor.

The petitioners submitted that even though they were entitled to be allotted flats by DUSIB and the Ministry of Urban Development as a part of the rehabilitation scheme, they have not been allotted the same on account of the December 2020 circular of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The counsel said that the circular has been issued by the ministry without taking into consideration the effect of court orders passed earlier and that the DUSIB has already received a huge amount towards the cost of constructing these flats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

