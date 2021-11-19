Left Menu

Putin, Lukashenko discuss migration situation in phone call - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:13 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:07 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko held another phone call about the migrant crisis on Belarus' border with Poland and stressed the importance of cooperation between Minsk and the European Union, the Kremlin said on Friday.

Migrants again tried crossing overnight from Belarus, although in smaller numbers and smaller groups, Polish authorities said on Friday, a day after Belarus cleared the main camps where people from the Middle East had huddled at the border.

