Punjab Minister Pargat Singh terms repeal of farm laws 'historic victory for farmers'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing of three farm laws, Punjab Minister Pargat Singh on Friday said that it is a historic victory for farmers struggle. Singh tweeted, "I congratulate farmers of the whole country for the repeal of farm laws. It is a historic victory for their tenacious struggle. Farmers and people of Punjab, Haryana, and UP who led the struggle will always have their names inscribed in history."

The announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)