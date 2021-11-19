Left Menu

Punjab Minister Pargat Singh terms repeal of farm laws 'historic victory for farmers'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing of three farm laws, Punjab Minister Pargat Singh on Friday said that it is a historic victory for farmers struggle.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:09 IST
Punjab Minister Pargat Singh terms repeal of farm laws 'historic victory for farmers'
Punjab Cabinet Minister Pargat Singh (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced repealing of three farm laws, Punjab Minister Pargat Singh on Friday said that it is a historic victory for farmers struggle. Singh tweeted, "I congratulate farmers of the whole country for the repeal of farm laws. It is a historic victory for their tenacious struggle. Farmers and people of Punjab, Haryana, and UP who led the struggle will always have their names inscribed in history."

The announcement of the repeal of the three farm laws comes ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur scheduled to be held early next year. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and UP had arrived at the Delhi border on November 26, 2020, demanding the repeal of three farm laws -- The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021