COVID: France to send police reinforcements to Guadeloupe after violent protests

France will send over a further 200 police to its overseas territory of Guadeloupe, said government ministers on Friday, after violent demonstrations broke out on the island this week due to protests over COVID-19 protocols. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Overseas Minister Sebastien Lecornu added in their joint statement on Friday that they "strongly condemned the violence that has taken place in the last few hours in Guadeloupe."

Social media users have posted pictures of cars set on fire, and roads being blocked off by protesters.

