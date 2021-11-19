Kremlin says NATO provocation, arming of Ukraine behind Putin's call for security guarantees
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-11-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 15:27 IST
The Kremlin on Friday said President Vladimir Putin's call for security guarantees from the West was a response to provocative actions by NATO including the arming of Ukraine.
Putin on Thursday said the West was taking Russia's warnings not to cross its "red lines" too lightly and told foreign ministry officials that Russia needed to seek long-term guarantees of its security from the West.
