Maha: Man held for sodomising, beating up minor in Thane district

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sodomising and beating up his minor employee in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused, who owns a meat shop, in Ambernath town of the district, an official said.

The incident took place on the intervening night of November 13 and 14, when the accused allegedly sexually assaulted the minor and had unnatural sex with him. The boy worked at the shop and lived there, the official said.

The next day, the boy narrated the incident to his mother, who questioned the accused. Angered by this, the accused pushed the boy against a wall, injuring the latter's face, he said.

A customer helped the boy lodge a complaint, following which a case was registered at Shivaji Nagar police under sections 377 and 326 of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)