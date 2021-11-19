Seven members of banned outfit held in Jharkhand

Seven members of the outlawed Tritiya Sangharsh Prastuti Committee (TSPC), including its self-styled sub-zonal commander, have been arrested with arms and ammunition here, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Acting on leads from a local man, who was apprehended as he was trying to flee on seeing security personnel, the district armed police and the CRPF launched a search operation on Thursday in Simaria police station area and other parts of Chatra, and apprehended all seven TPSC members, SP Rakesh Ranjan said During the course of interrogation, the local man had said that TSPC's self-styled sub-zonal commander Ramraj Rajak, who also went by names such as Gora Baitha and Nayak ji, and other members of the outfit were planning to assemble in the jungle and collect levy at gun point, the SP explained.

Altogether 105 live cartridges, along with sten gun, country-made rifles, double-barrel guns and ten mobile phones, were seized from the possession of the extremists, Ranjan stated.

Rajak, who was earlier a sub-zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), joined the TSPC in 2015. At least eight criminal cases have been filed against him.

The TSPC is a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist).

