Left Menu

Seven members of banned outfit held in Jharkhand

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:02 IST
Seven members of banned outfit held in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven members of the outlawed Tritiya Sangharsh Prastuti Committee (TSPC), including its self-styled sub-zonal commander, have been arrested with arms and ammunition here, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Acting on leads from a local man, who was apprehended as he was trying to flee on seeing security personnel, the district armed police and the CRPF launched a search operation on Thursday in Simaria police station area and other parts of Chatra, and apprehended all seven TPSC members, SP Rakesh Ranjan said During the course of interrogation, the local man had said that TSPC's self-styled sub-zonal commander Ramraj Rajak, who also went by names such as Gora Baitha and Nayak ji, and other members of the outfit were planning to assemble in the jungle and collect levy at gun point, the SP explained.

Altogether 105 live cartridges, along with sten gun, country-made rifles, double-barrel guns and ten mobile phones, were seized from the possession of the extremists, Ranjan stated.

Rajak, who was earlier a sub-zonal commander of CPI(Maoist), joined the TSPC in 2015. At least eight criminal cases have been filed against him.

The TSPC is a splinter group of the CPI(Maoist).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021