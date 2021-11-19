PM Modi inaugurates Arjun Sahayak Project in UP's Mahoba

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Arjun Sahayak Project in Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh on Friday. PM Modi also inspected models of various development projects to be inaugurated in the district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel were also present with him. The Prime Minister's visit had been scheduled to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba today to inaugurate the key schemes relating to irrigation in the district.

Later in the day, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy. (ANI)

