Germany's Merkel pledges support to UNHCR, IOM for Belarus migrants
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged support to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in their efforts in Belarus, according to a spokesperson for Merkel. She discussed the situation of migrants in Belarus with Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and Antonio Vitorino, Director General of the IOM, the spokesperson said.
She emphasized the important role that UNHCR and IOM play for the security and the return home of people stranded in Belarus.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNHCR
- Merkel
- Antonio Vitorino
- German
- United Nations
- Filippo Grandi
- Belarus
- Angela Merkel
ALSO READ
German COVID-19 cases hit daily record as health ministers meet
Germany reports record number of new coronavirus cases
German industrial orders rebound less than expected in September
German court sentences mother to life for killing her 5 kids
Shell to end crude refining at German site in low carbon shift