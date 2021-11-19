Left Menu

China threatens Lithuania over Taiwan office opening

Beijing has already recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador.Lithuania plans to open a representative office in Taipei by the end of the year and has withdrawn from the 17 plus one arrangement launched by China to bind it closer to countries in Eastern Europe.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:22 IST
China threatens Lithuania over Taiwan office opening
Image Credit: Twitter(@zlj517 )
  • Country:
  • China

China on Friday threatened to retaliate against Lithuania after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in its capital, Vilnius. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Lithuania would "reap what it sows," but gave no details.

Zhao described Lithuania's move as an "egregious act" that "grossly interferes" in China's internal affairs. The office, which opened Thursday, bears the name Taiwan rather than "Chinese Taipei," which is used by the International Olympic Committee and many foreign nations to avoid offending China, which claims the self-governing island democracy as its own territory. Taiwan has just 15 formal diplomatic allies, but maintains informal ties with all major nations through trade offices that act as de facto embassies, including in the United States and Japan.

It wasn't clear what actions China plans to take in response to the opening of the office. Beijing has already recalled its ambassador from Vilnius and expelled the Lithuanian ambassador.

Lithuania plans to open a representative office in Taipei by the end of the year and has withdrawn from the "17 plus one" arrangement launched by China to bind it closer to countries in Eastern Europe. China's threat underscores its extreme sensitivity to any challenge to what it considers its "core interests,'' as it presses ahead with its increasingly assertive foreign policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021