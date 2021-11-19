UP's Mahoba is witness to how govt was brought from closed doors of Delhi to every corner of country: PM Modi

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh is a witness to how the government has been brought to every nook-and-corner of the country from the closed doors of Delhi in the past seven years.

ANI | Mahoba (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh is a witness to how the government has been brought to every nook-and-corner of the country from the closed doors of Delhi in the past seven years. After inaugurating the Arjun Sahayak Project in Mahoba, the Prime Minister addressed a public meeting here and said, "Mahoba is a witness to how we have brought the government from the closed-door rooms of Delhi to every nook and corner of the country in the last seven years."

He further said that recently, the second phase of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana was started here. "Some time back, the second phase of Ujjwala scheme was started from here. A few years back, I had promised the Muslim sisters of the country from Mahoba that I would free them from the practice of triple talaq. This promise has also been fulfilled," he said.

The Prime Minister's visit had been scheduled to Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba today to inaugurate the key schemes relating to irrigation in the district. Later in the day, Prime Minister is scheduled to visit Jhansi for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

