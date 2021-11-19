Left Menu

US warns "other countries" about threatening Lithuania over Taiwan office

China earlier on Friday warned Lithuania it would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard national sovereignty after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy. "We reject attempts of other countries to interfere in Lithuania's sovereign decision to deepen cooperation with Taiwan," Zeya said following a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis.

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 19-11-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 16:49 IST
The United States rejects attempts by "other countries" to interfere in Lithuania's relationship with Taiwan, U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya told a news conference in Vilnius on Friday. China earlier on Friday warned Lithuania it would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard national sovereignty after Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy.

"We reject attempts of other countries to interfere in Lithuania's sovereign decision to deepen cooperation with Taiwan," Zeya said following a meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. "We reaffirm our support for our valued NATO and EU partner and ally," Zeya said.

