U.S. supports Philippines after South China Sea standoff - State Department

The United States stands with the Philippines, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement on Friday, after a standoff involving China in the South China Sea.

Philippines on Thursday had condemned "in strongest terms" the actions of three Chinese coast guard vessels that it said blocked and used water cannon on resupply boats headed towards a Philippine-occupied atoll in the South China Sea.

