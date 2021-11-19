Left Menu

Cow slaughterer arrested in UP's Bulandshahr after gunfire

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 19-11-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:02 IST
Cow slaughterer arrested in UP's Bulandshahr after gunfire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly involved in cow slaughtering was arrested in the early hours of Friday after an exchange of gunfire, while two of his accomplices managed to escape, police said. They identified the arrested accused as Asghar. Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh told reporters that the three accused opened fire at a police team which, acting on a tip-off, had surrounded them in the forest area of Joligarh village. The police then responded with a like retaliation. Asghar sustained bullet injuries in the firing that took place under Agauta police station limits here. He was earlier booked under cases of cow slaughter in 2007 and 2009, and was also previously jailed in an Arms Act case, Singh said. Police has seized a pistol and equipment used in cow slaughter found on him.

