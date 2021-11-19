Georgia to move ex-President Saakashvili to military hospital -TASS
Georgia's justice ministry has decided to move hunger-striking former President Mikheil Saakashvili to a military hospital in the city of Gori, Russia's TASS news agency reported on Friday.
The United States is closely following the treatment of Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike in prison for more than a month and a half, and may soon face various health complications, Georgia's human rights commissioner has said.
