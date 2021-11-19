Nine killed in house collapse in TN
Nine persons, including four children, died in a house collapse incident in the district on Friday, with Chief Minister M K Stalin condoling the deaths.
Four children and five women were killed in the mishap that happened at Pernambat in this district.
In a statement, Stalin expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the injured.
