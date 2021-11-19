Left Menu

Nine killed in house collapse in TN

PTI | Vellore | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:10 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 17:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nine persons, including four children, died in a house collapse incident in the district on Friday, with Chief Minister M K Stalin condoling the deaths.

Four children and five women were killed in the mishap that happened at Pernambat in this district.

In a statement, Stalin expressed his condolences and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakh each to the families of the victims and Rs 50,000 to the injured.

