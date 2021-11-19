Left Menu

95-year-old woman moves Delhi HC against forcible eviction by her sons

A 95-year-old woman has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to expeditiously decide her pending application against forcible eviction by her sons, from the house of her late husband.

19-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 95-year-old woman has approached the Delhi High Court seeking to expeditiously decide her pending application against forcible eviction by her sons, from the house of her late husband. Justice Rekha Palli on November 16 directed District Magistrate East Delhi to decide the nonagenarian's pending complaint within eight weeks after following the due procedure.

The petitioner has filed her petition through advocate KB Hina with a grievance that her complaint dated August 17, 2021, is pending before East Delhi's District Magistrate regarding her forcible and alleged illegal eviction by her sons, from the house left behind by her late husband and has not been acted upon. Advocate Shobhana Takiar, appearing for the Delhi government submitted that keeping in view the advanced age of the petitioner, the government will expeditiously decide her pending application.

"The petition is, accordingly, disposed of by directing respondent no.1 (Delhi government) to decide the petitioner's pending complaint within a period of eight weeks from today after following the due procedure," the Court said. "Needless to state, this Court has not expressed any opinion on the merits of the petitioner's claim. It is also made clear that, in case, the petitioner is aggrieved by any order passed by respondent no.1, it will be open for her to seek legal recourse as permissible in law," the court said.

The petitioner told the Court that her husband died in April and after a few days her sons started torturing her and allegedly threw her out of the house. One of the daughters came to rescue her mother and filed a complaint on her behalf before East Delhi District Magistrate. (ANI)

