Puducherry CM writes to Centre for interim rain relief

Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy on Friday said he has written a letter to the Centre seeking interim relief to meet the situation arising out of the rains here. He told this to reporters during his visit to rain-hit villages in the Union Territory. He was accompanied by Territorial Assembly Speaker R Selvam and MLAs. Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also visited Pillaichavady, Chinna Kalapet and Periya Kalapet and saw for herself the impact of sea erosion, damage to houses and sufferings of the fishermen due to the heavy rains. BJP Legisl\ator P M L Kalyanasundaram, District Collector Purva Garg, Deputy Collector M Kandasamy and police officials accompanied the Lieutenant Governor. Members of the fishermen community narrated their woes to the Lieutenant Governor in the wake of incessant rains. ''We do not have a source of livelihood and our woes needed to be attended to without delay,'' a woman told the Lieutenant Governor who immediately contacted Union Minister Jitendra Singh and requested him for steps to protect the fishermen here. Later, she told the local residents that the Central Minister took time off to respond to her call for help. \ S\he said a part of the Central team visiting Tamil Nadu would visit Puducherry on Monday to visit the rain-ravaged villages. She further said a detailed report was already prepared by the District Collector, who would present the report to the team during its visit to Puducherry. T\he Lieutenant Governor then asked the residents to remain calm and told them that a permanent solution to their housing needs would be found.

