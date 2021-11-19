PM Modi launches NCC Alumni Association in Jhansi

After inaugurating the development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Alumni Association in Jhansi.

The Prime Minister reached Jhansi fort in the city today and also launched the National programme of simulation training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up simulation training facilities for all three wings of NCC.

PM Modi's visit to Jhansi has been scheduled for the "Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv". During this event, he will formally hand over Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) designed Advanced Electronic Warfare (EW) suite for naval ships to the Indian Navy. (ANI)

