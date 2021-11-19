Left Menu

6 PLFI activists held in Jharkhand

PTI | Chaibasa | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:29 IST
6 PLFI activists held in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six activists of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in West Singhbhum district and arms and ammunition recovered from them, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Kiriburu) Ajit Kumar Kujjur, conducted a raid here on Thursday and apprehended the extremists as they were trying to flee, he said.

Three country-made firearms, including a pistol, eight rounds of live cartridges, one magazine and PLFI literature were recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda stated.

The extremists had allegedly assaulted a local contractor recently and sought Rs 30 lakh levy from him, he said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Gua police station, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021