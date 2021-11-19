6 PLFI activists held in Jharkhand

Six activists of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in West Singhbhum district and arms and ammunition recovered from them, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team, led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Kiriburu) Ajit Kumar Kujjur, conducted a raid here on Thursday and apprehended the extremists as they were trying to flee, he said.

Three country-made firearms, including a pistol, eight rounds of live cartridges, one magazine and PLFI literature were recovered from their possession, Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda stated.

The extremists had allegedly assaulted a local contractor recently and sought Rs 30 lakh levy from him, he said.

A case under various sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered at Gua police station, the SP added.

