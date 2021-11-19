HC directs Delhi govt to decide 95-year old's complaint against eviction by sons

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi government to decide within eight weeks a complaint by a 95-year-old woman regarding her forcible and illegal eviction by her sons from the house left behind by her late husband. Delhi government counsel told the court that given the woman's age, it would expeditiously decide her pending plea. The court clarified that while it was not expressing any opinion on her complaint, in case she is aggrieved by the decision of the authorities, it would be open for her to seek legal recourse as permissible in law.

“The petition is, accordingly, disposed of by directing respondent no.1 (Delhi government) to decide the petitioner's pending complaint within eight weeks from today after following the due procedure,” Justice Rekha Palli ordered.

The woman told the court that after the death of her husband, all her sons and daughter-in-laws allegedly started torturing her to transfer all her properties in their name. The daughters of the petitioner reported the incidents of alleged beating to the local police but no action was taken, the petition stated. The petitioner subsequently filed a complaint with the district magistrate in August that her sons have allegedly “thrown her out of her house” and tortured her physically and mentally. “The respondent No.1 is duty-bound to take action on the complaint made by any Senior citizen under the Maintenance of Parents and Senior Citizen Act.2007 and to dispose it of within a period of 90 days. But in the case of the petitioner even after registration of complaint as Eviction Case No.69/2021…, till date no notices have been issued to the respondent No.2 to 7 (the sons), no inquiry has been conducted from the petitioner till date,” the petition said. It said the petitioner is a woman of sufficient wealth but is now forced to live like a beggar due to the brutal behaviour of her sons.

