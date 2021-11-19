Maha: Alert cops foil woman's suicide bid in Latur

Alert constables of the Latur police in Maharashtra rescued a woman from allegedly committing suicide by jumping into a lake in the city, an official said on Friday. The incident took place late on Thursday night, when two constables, who were on patrolling duty, received a message that a woman was running barefoot towards Kavha lake, the official said.

Constables Mehboob Shaikh and Vinod Hembade reached the location and found the woman standing on the side of the lake about to jump in, he said. The duo immediately caught hold of the woman and took her away from the lake, he said. The woman informed the police that she had been depressed due to some family dispute, the official said, adding that the rescued woman was returned to her family.

