PM Modi hands over advanced Electronic Warfare System 'Shakti' to Indian Navy in Jhansi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over an advanced electronic warfare system 'Shakti' to the Indian Navy in the Jhansi city of Uttar Pradesh.

ANI | Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:41 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jhansi today (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over an advanced electronic warfare system 'Shakti' to the Indian Navy in the Jhansi city of Uttar Pradesh. Shakti is meant for interception, detection, classification, identification and jamming of conventional and modern radars. It is developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for the capital warships of the Indian Navy.

Prime Minister also presented the miniaturised model of Shakti EW System to the Chief of the Naval Staff at Jhansi Fort under the ongoing three-day 'Raksha Samarpan Parv', which will conclude today. "Shakti will augment navy's electronic intelligence capability for early warning, ships' defence against missile attack, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance for maritime domain awareness and ensure electronic dominance in the maritime battlefield," it was announced in the event.

Twelve Shakti Systems, developed by Defence Electronics Research Laboratory of DRDO, are under production at Bharat Electronics Ltd trusted with more than fifty MSMEs at a total cost of Rs 1,805 crores, said officials known with the development. "First Shakti system has been installed on-board INS Visakhapatnam and second Shakti system is being installed on-board Indigenous Aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant," officials said

"Further, systems are scheduled to be installed on-board capital warships under productionincluding P-15B, P-17A and Talwar class follow-on ships," officials added. In pursuance of the constant quest to enhance the capabilities of EW systems, the officials said that the Shakti system would replace earlier generation indigenous EW Systems.

According to the officials, Shakti is a true symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat in the areas of advanced defence technologies. The Prime Minister also handed over DRDO designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured advanced EW suite for naval ships including that for Indian Aircraft Carrier Vikrant. The advanced EW suite will be used in different naval ships including destroyers, frigates etc. and marks a big step towards 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. (ANI)

