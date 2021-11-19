Left Menu

India win toss, elect to bowl against NZ in 2nd T20I

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:47 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:47 IST
India win toss, elect to bowl against NZ in 2nd T20I
  • Country:
  • India

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in the second T20 International of the three-match series here on Friday.

India made one change, bringing in Harshal Patel for Mohammad Siraj, while New Zealand made three changes.

Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi and Jimmy Neesham have been brought into the side in place of Lockie Ferguson, Rachin Ravindra and Todd Astle.

India won the first T20 in Jaipur by five wickets.

Teams: India Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar and Harshal Patel.

New Zealand: Tim Southee (C), Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Adam Milne and Trent Boult.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021