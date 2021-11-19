College principal's appointment quashed

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): The Madras High Court has set aside an order of the Sir Theagaraya College Committee appointing Dr P Senthilkumaar as the principal of the institute here.

Justice C Saravanan quashed the appointment order, while allowing a writ petition from Dr K Thamizharasan, an unsuccessful candidate for the post, seeking to quash an order dated June 9, 2018 of the committee appointing Dr Senthilkumaar as principal of the college. ''As there is a serious flaw in the manner in which the API score stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS), as set out in the Regulation in Tables I to IX of Appendix III, was assessed by referring to an External Expert, the impugned appointment of Dr Senthilkumaar is liable to be interfered,'' the judge said.

