Left Menu

College principal's appointment quashed

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 18:57 IST
College principal's appointment quashed
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): The Madras High Court has set aside an order of the Sir Theagaraya College Committee appointing Dr P Senthilkumaar as the principal of the institute here.

Justice C Saravanan quashed the appointment order, while allowing a writ petition from Dr K Thamizharasan, an unsuccessful candidate for the post, seeking to quash an order dated June 9, 2018 of the committee appointing Dr Senthilkumaar as principal of the college. ''As there is a serious flaw in the manner in which the API score stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based Performance Based Appraisal System (PBAS), as set out in the Regulation in Tables I to IX of Appendix III, was assessed by referring to an External Expert, the impugned appointment of Dr Senthilkumaar is liable to be interfered,'' the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021