Left Menu

HC orders maintenance of status quo on road-laying

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:04 IST
HC orders maintenance of status quo on road-laying
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday directed the authorities concerned to maintain status quo in respect of using explosives for laying a road leading to the Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Singavaram in Villupuram district.

The First Bench of Acting Chief Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad granted the injunction while passing interim orders on two PIL petitions from Rangarajan Narasimhan of Srirangam in Tiruchirappalli.

The Bench said the status quo order would not stand in the way of the authorities reconstructing the damaged wall of the temple.

Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram submitted that authorities were not using any explosives either for laying the road or for any other purpose on the hill. At the instance of the villagers, they had suspended the work and as of today no activity was carried on. The temple wall, which got damaged in the rains, would be reconstructed by the authorities, he added and prayed for time to file a detailed counter.

The Bench recorded the submissions and directed the authorities to maintain status quo till then and posted the matter for further hearing before another Bench, led by Justice R Mahadevan, on December 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021