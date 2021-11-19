Previous govts devastated Bundelkhand, let mafias loot it: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the previous state and central governments of devastating the Bundelkhand region by handing over its resources and forests to mafia elements who “looted” them.

''The governments which had been there in Delhi and UP left no stone unturned in devastating this region turn by turn,” Prime Minister said here while inaugurating a slew of projects aimed at ending the water scarcity in the parched Bundelkhand region. “It is not hidden from anyone that the jungles and resources were handed over to the mafia. The manner in which these people behaved with Bundelkhand will not be forgotten by the people here,” he said.

“A lot was said and done in the name of 'nalkoop’ and hand pumps but earlier governments did not tell how water could be made available in the absence of groundwater,'' the Prime Minister pointed out.

“Now when the bulldozer is being used against mafia (elements), some people are raising hue and cry. But whatever they may try to do, the development of UP and Bundelkhand will not stop,'' the Prime Minister asserted.

''The question is how this area, which was an example for water conservation in the past, turned into a centre of exodus and water-related problems,” the prime minister said.

''Why were the people not ready to marry their daughters here and daughters here wished they got married to areas where there is water?'' he asked.

While inaugurating various projects, including the Arjun Sahayak Irrigation Project, aimed at turning the parched Bundelkhand into a water-surplus one, Prime Minister Modi recalled his frustration over the Akhilesh Yadav government’s ''indifference'' to the plight of the project. “This Arjun Sahayak Project was left lying incomplete for years but was taken up after the BJP formed government in the Centre in 2014 and I enquired about the pending irrigation works,” he said.

Accusing the Akhilesh Yadav government of not taking any interest in its completion, the PM said, ''Talks were held at different levels for its early completion with the then UP government but these 'gunehgaar (culprits) of Bundelkhand' did not show any interest in completing the irrigation facilities here.'' In 2017, when the Yogi government came to power, this project gained momentum and today it is being dedicated to the people, he said.

Attacking the ''pariwarwadis'' (dynastic) governments, he said they kept most of the UP villages thirsty for decades but the government of 'karma yogis' in two years gave tap water to 30 lakh people, said Modi, lauding the Yogi Adityanath government’s work in the parched region.

“The governments of 'pariwarwadis' kept children and daughters deprived of drinking water facilities but the double engine government made separate toilets in schools,” he said.

They made announcements in the name of farmers but not a paisa used to reach them, he said.

''In the name of ponds, ribbons were cut but the 'commission' was taken in the digging work for embankments and there was corruption in drought relief works.

''Those in the government looted Bundelkhand and benefitted their families without caring for your families crying for every drop of water,'' he said, citing the example of the Arjun Sahayak project, inaugurated by him today, as an example of their work culture. “For decades, the people of Bundelkhand have seen the governments that looted them, it is for the first time that they are seeing a government which works for the development of the region,” he said.

Contrasting the work culture of BJP governments with that of previous governments, the Prime Minister said, ''No one can forget this harsh truth that they did not get tired looting UP and we do not get tired working for it.'' ''The basis of some political parties had been to see that farmers remain mired in problems, they do politics of problems while we practice the 'samadhan ki rashtraniti' (a national policy of problem resolution),” he said.

Drawing a parallel between the problems of the Bundelkhand and Kutch in his native Gujarat, the PM said the circumstances here are like those that existed in Gujarat some years ago.

“With the help of river Narmada and Sardar Sarovar Bandh, water has been made to reach the desert of Kutch and we are working day and night here to achieve the success that we got there,” the prime minister said, praising the Adityanath government’s work on different water-related schemes in the Bundelkhand region.

''As migration is taking place here, similar was the scene in Kutch but after I got the chance to serve, Kutch ranks now among the fastest developing district in the country. I can say from my experience of Kutch that we can give the same strength and life to Bundelkhand again,'' the Prime Minister said.

Referring to the ongoing construction of the Bundelkhand Expressway and the development of the defence corridor along it, he said it will make the region self-reliant in employment generation and check exodus.

“Hundreds of enterprises will be set up here and youth will get employment. This region has everything -- treasure of history, culture and nature -- and it is also becoming a means of employment,” he added.

The projects inaugurated by the PM included Arjun Sahayak Irrigation Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project worth Rs 3,240 crores.

