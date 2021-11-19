Besides increasing strength of forces, ground also being prepared for capable youth to protect India in future: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said at a time when the strength of our forces is increasing, India is preparing a ground for the capable youth to protect the country in the future. Speaking in the concluding three-day 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' event being organised here by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) along with the government of Uttar Pradesh, the Prime Minister gave his statement referring to 100 new Sainik Schools throughout the country.

"Today, on the one hand, the strength of our forces is increasing, the same time, the ground is also being prepared for the capable youth to protect the country in future," said the Prime Minister after he launched a scheme to initiate setting up of 100 Sainik Schools across the country. "These 100 Sainik Schools will work to hand over the future of the country in the hands of powerful people," said the Prime Minister.

Modi further said, "our government has started the admission of daughters in Sainik Schools". "In 33 Sainik Schools, the admission of girls students has also started from this session. Daughters like Rani Laxmibai will also emerge from Sainik Schools, who will take the responsibility of defense, security, development of the country on their shoulders," said the Prime Minister.

The Cabinet recently approved the setting up of 100 Sainik Schools throughout the country. These Sainik Schools will be set up in partnership with private educational institutions, NGOs, and state governments. At least one Sainik school is proposed in each state and Union Territory. These 100 Sainik Schools shall be set up in the next two years. All Sainik Schools will be admitting girls also.

While these schools will be set up by private educational institutions, NGOs, and State Governments, Government of India assistance will be available in the form of 50 per cent of fee support (up to a maximum of Rs 40,000 per annum) for 50 per cent of the students based on merit cum means. The Sainik Schools set up will follow the norms stipulated by Sainik School Society in terms of infrastructure, facilities, teachers to ensure that children from the Schools are trained not only on the academic curriculum but also get wholesome training on personality development, values and sports.

Norms in this regard are being finalised in consultation with all stakeholders. Stakeholder consultation is proposed on December 7 this year which will be chaired by the Raksha Mantri to finalise these norms. For the first time, these Sainik Schools will also have the option to allow day scholars with early morning to late evenings timings so that they are able to take part in full-day academic and extra-curricular activities.

Teachers of the proposed Sainik School will be provided Teachers' Training through the Indian Institute of Teachers' Training, Gandhinagar. An MoU is being signed with the Institute shortly. Each Sainik School will be required to excel in an identified sports discipline in accordance with the 'One School, One Sport' concept and 'Khelo India' scheme of the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs.

Existing government and private schools as well as Greenfield schools can apply under the scheme. A website has been started to seek Expression of Interest from interested private/NGOs/state government. The response has been very encouraging. Already 89 expressions of interest have been received. (ANI)

