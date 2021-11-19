Left Menu

UK says it will make Hamas a banned terrorist organisation

PTI | London | Updated: 19-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 19:51 IST
UK says it will make Hamas a banned terrorist organisation
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British government said Friday that it intends to ban the Palestinian militant group Hamas as a terrorist organisation.

The military wing of Hamas has been outlawed in the UK since 2001 but the organization as a whole is not proscribed.

Home Secretary Priti Patel, who is in charge of law and order issues, said on Twitter that she had “acted to proscribe Hamas in its entirety.” She said the group “has significant terrorist capability, including access to extensive and sophisticated weaponry, as well as terrorist training facilities.” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted that “Hamas will be proscribed as a terrorist organisation,” saying the move “will help tackle the scourge of antisemitism.” A ban, which must be approved by Parliament, would make it illegal in Britain to be a member of Hamas or to express support for the group.

Hamas, a Palestinian group that opposes Israel's existence, has governed the Gaza Strip since taking over the area in 2007, a year after it won a Palestinian election. Hamas is considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021