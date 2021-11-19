Left Menu

ED arrests industrialist for defrauding bank

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:07 IST
ED arrests industrialist for defrauding bank
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday arrested promoter-director of city-based steel maker Ramsarup Industries, Ashish Jhunjhunwala, for allegedly defrauding a nationalised bank, agency sources said on Friday.

According to the sources, he had taken a loan of around Rs 185 crore from a nationalised bank and diverted the money for a purpose other than the one for which it was sought.

The ED has got Jhunjhunwala's custody till November 25, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

