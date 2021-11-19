Nicaragua begins process of withdrawing from Organization of American States
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:33 IST
The Nicaraguan government initiated the process of withdrawing from the Organization of American States (OAS), Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada said on Friday.
