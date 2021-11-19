Left Menu

Farm laws repeal: Congress to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' tomorrow across country

Congress party has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country on November 20 to recognition of the farmers' struggle against the repeal of the three Central farm laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:39 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Congress party has decided to observe 'Kisan Vijay Diwas' across the country on November 20 to recognition of the farmers' struggle against the repeal of the three Central farm laws. In an official statement, the party welcomed the decision of the BJP-led central government said termed it is as a "victory of the farmers."

"The victory is dedicated to all the Annadatas of our country, in recognition of their consistent and spirited fight against the flawed decisions of the tyrannical government and will be observed by the Indian National Congress as 'Kisan Vijay Diwas', on November 20, 2021," read the statement. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day announced repealing of the three agricultural laws that were passed last year and had prompted nationwide protests.

The Congress has slated a slew of programmes for tomorrow. The Congress said party workers and leaders will be joining the farmers in observing the "historic victory." The party also said that workers and leaders will be visiting families of farmers who lost their lives in their areas and pay homage to them.

Alleging that over 700 farmers have lost their lives, Congress said that it will also hold candle marches to pray for the departed souls. "Pradesh Congress Committees, District Committees and Block Committees will be holding press conferences marking the victory of the farmer's struggle and the repeal of the laws. Kisan Vijay Rallies/Kisan Vijay Sabhas will be organised on behalf of the farmers at state and district headquarters," the party said.

Farmers had been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Farmer leaders and the Centre held several rounds of talks in the past but the impasse remained, until today it was decided to repeal the farm laws with constitutional measures, which the PM said will begin in the Winter session of Parliament which is likely to commence from November 29. (ANI)

