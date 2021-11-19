Germany's Merkel, Lithuanian president discuss Belarus border situation
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:42 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda discussed in a phone call on Friday the situation on the Belarusian border, a German government spokesperson said.
Merkel assured Nauseda of Germany's full solidarity in the border situation by which Lithuania is particularly affected, the spokesperson added.
