A bride in bubblewrap: Catwalk eco-protest against clothing industry held in Tel Aviv

A jacket made of cigarette ends, a bubblewrap wedding dress and cardboard boxes found on the beach were among the garments featured in a protest mock-fashion show in Tel Aviv on Friday. "No-one should die for fashion," read one placard by Israeli artists seeking to raise awareness of the high environmental costs of the fashion industry. "They just buy and buy and buy and the clothes go to third world countries that burn them," said Eden Machnai, 23.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 20:45 IST
A jacket made of cigarette ends, a bubblewrap wedding dress and cardboard boxes found on the beach were among the garments featured in a protest mock-fashion show in Tel Aviv on Friday.

"No-one should die for fashion," read one placard by Israeli artists seeking to raise awareness of the high environmental costs of the fashion industry. "They just buy and buy and buy and the clothes go to third world countries that burn them," said Eden Machnai, 23. "There is no reason for us not to buy second-hand."

