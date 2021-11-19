Left Menu

Yoga teacher bobbitises male colleague: Police

A woman yoga teacher allegedly chopped off the private parts of her male colleague after making him consume some stupefying substance, police said on Friday. According to the police, the incident had happened on November 16 night when the woman allegedly struck off the private parts of her fellow yoga teacher after serving some intoxicating substance to him.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:06 IST
Yoga teacher bobbitises male colleague: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A woman yoga teacher allegedly chopped off the private parts of her male colleague after making him consume some stupefying substance, police said on Friday. Police have registered a case against the woman for an attempt to murder and initiated an investigation into the matter. ''An FIR has been registered against the woman for an attempt to murder. The woman is yet to be taken into custody to know what had happened on the day of the incident,'' Bhankrota SHO R P Singh said. According to the police, the incident had happened on November 16 night when the woman allegedly struck off the private parts of her fellow yoga teacher after serving some intoxicating substance to him. After regaining consciousness, the man found himself lying in a pool of his blood and the woman missing following which he called up his girlfriend who took her to a private hospital.

But the private hospital referred him to the SMS Hospital which admitted and treated him, the police said.

The man lodged a complaint with the police after getting discharged from the hospital, the police said, adding it is trying to trace the woman.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021