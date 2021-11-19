Scoreboard: India versus New Zealand

The scoreboard of New Zealand's innings in the second T20 against India here on Friday.

New Zealand Innings: Martin Guptill c Pant b D Chahar 31 Daryl Mitchellc Suryakumar Yadav b Harshal Patel 31 Mark Chapman c Rahul b Axar 21 Glenn Phillipsc (sub) Ruturaj Gaikwad b Harshal Patel 34 Tim Seifert c Bhuvneshwar b Ashwin 13 James Neesham c Pant b Bhuvneshwar 3 Mitchell Santner batting 8 Adam Milne batting 5 Extras (lb 2, w 4, nb 1) 7 Total (6 wickets, 20 overs) 153 Fall of Wickets 48-1, 79-2, 90-3, 125-4, 137-5, 140-6 Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-39-1, Deepak Chahar 4-0-42-1, Axar Patel 4-0-26-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-19-1, Harshal Patel 4-0-25-2. MORE PTI BS BS

