Indian bowlers restrict NZ to 153/6 in 2nd T20I

India produced a decent bowling effort to restrict New Zealand to a modest 153 for six in the second T20 International of the three-match series, here on Friday.
Opting to bowl, Harshal Patel shone bright with figures of 2 for 25, while veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (1/19), Axar Patel (1/26), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1/39) and Deepak Chahar (1/42) picked up a wicket each.
Glenn Phillips (34 off 21), Martin Guptill (31 off 15) and Daryl Mitchell (31 off 28) were notable contributors for New Zealand.
Brief Scores: New Zealand: 153 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 34, Martin Guptill 31, Daryl Mitchell 31; Harshal Patel 2/25).
