Kerala HC asks govt about action taken against pink police officer who branded father, daughter as thieves

Kochi, Nov 19 (PTI): Kerala High Court on Friday asked the State government to intimate it about the action taken against a woman police officer who had in August rudely confronted a father and daughter accusing them as thieves.

Justice Devan Ramachandran, while considering a plea filed by the eight-year-old girl, asked whether the police officer was still working with the pink police force.

The court asked why there was no stern action against the policewoman even after three months of the incident.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the child seeking a direction to the government to take stern action against the officer for infringing her fundamental right.

The petitioner sought also a compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the government as compensation for the humiliating incident.

The incident happened on August 27 when Attingal resident Jayachandran reached Moonumukku, along with his eight-year-old daughter who wanted to watch the movement of a massive cargo to the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thumba.

Rajitha, a woman police officer attached to the Pink police, was deployed to assist in traffic regulation and she accused the duo of stealing her mobile phone that was kept in the police vehicle.

In a video which went viral, it was seen that the officer and her colleague were harassing the father and the daughter and even frisking him. The child broke down amid their harassment.

However, when an onlooker dialed the phone number of the officer, the mobile phone was found in the police vehicle, following which the police team left the scene without even tendering an apology to the father and the daughter. As part of a disciplinary action, the woman officer was transferred and the State police chief directed her to undergo behavioural training.

