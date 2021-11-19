Don't arrest ex-ministers for time being: HC
Chennai, Nov 19 PTI The Madras High Court on Friday orally directed the police not to arrest former minister K T Rajenthrabhalaji of the AIADMK, who feared arrest following a job racket charge.Justice M Nirmal Kumar, granting the interim relief to Bhalaji, also gave a similar relief in respect of another AIADMK ex-minister V Saroja.The reliefs were given by the judge when the anticipatory bail applications from the duo came up today.
- Country:
- India
Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday orally directed the police not to arrest former minister K T Rajenthrabhalaji of the AIADMK, who feared arrest following a job racket charge.
Justice M Nirmal Kumar, granting the interim relief to Bhalaji, also gave a similar relief in respect of another AIADMK ex-minister V Saroja.
The reliefs were given by the judge when the anticipatory bail applications from the duo came up today. The charge against Bhalaji, the then Dairy Development Minister in the previous AIADMK regime, and Saroja, former Social Welfare Minister, was that they had collected large sums of money from job aspirants. They neither provided the jobs as promised nor returned the money.
When the matter came up today, State Public Prosecutor prayed for more time to file detailed counter-affidavits. And the judge adjourned the matter till November 24. Till then, they should not be subjected to any harassment or arrested, the judge orally added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
6 arrested for spreading rumors on social media,inciting hatred among communities, says Tripura Police
Moderates in U.S. Congress balk at $1.75 trillion Biden social spending bill
Yellen says investments, revenue provisions of social package to raise over $2 trln in offsets
Biden's sweeping infrastructure, social spending bills finally get a vote
Pelosi aims for U.S. House vote on infrastructure, but delays social bill