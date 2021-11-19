Left Menu

New Acting Chief Justice of Madras HC to assume office on Monday

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI): Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, who has been transferred from the Allahabad High Court to the Madras High Court recently, will assume office as the Acting Chief Justice of the Madras High Court at a simple ceremony at the Raj Bhavan on November 22.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi will administer the oath of office to the new incumbent ACJ in the presence of State Ministers and co-judges at 9.30 a.m.

Later, the ACJ will be accorded a warm reception at the Madras High Court, in which the Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram, office-bearers of the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Madras High Court Advocates Association, Madras Bar Association, Women Lawyers Association and Law Association will participate.

