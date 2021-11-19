Nine SSB jawans transferred to Dumka from Bengal detected with COVID-19
- Country:
- India
Nine out of 100 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans who were transferred to Dumka in Jharkhand from West Bengal tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Friday.
The test reports of the remaining jawans are awaited.
The jawans of the border guarding force had reported at Narganj SSB camp under Kathikund police station in Dumka district three days back.
''Nine out of 100 SSB jawans who have been transferred to Dumka from Kolkata and other places in West Bengal have been found COVID-19 positive,'' Civil Surgeon, Dumka, Baccha Prasad Singh said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Seema Bal
- West Bengal
- Baccha Prasad Singh
- Jharkhand
- Kolkata
- Dumka
ALSO READ
Ailing West Bengal Panchayat Minister Subrata Mukherjee dies: Official.
West Bengal minister Subrata Mukherjee dies at age 75
Will definitely win West Bengal one day, BJP workers should be ready for whatever sacrifice it takes: JP Nadda
BJP will write new story in West Bengal: Nadda assures leaders, voters
Very few parallels in Indian politics to the rapid pace at which BJP has grown in West Bengal: JP Nadda at BJP national executive meet.