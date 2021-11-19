Left Menu

Two hardcore Tripura insurgents arrested

Two hardcore Tripura insurgents arrested
Two insurgents of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT) were arrested by police on Friday while they were collecting extortion money from Dangabari, a remote tribal hamlet in Dhalai district.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG-Law and Order), Subrata Chakraborty said, acting on a tip-off on Friday morning, police raided the village and arrested two “hardcore NLFT (BM) listed extremists” identified as Sanjoy Tripura, 30 and Akhindra Debbarma, 31.

Police said both of them hails from different villages of the district.

The police seized two smart phones and Rs. 15,000 cash from their possession. “As per inputs, they were collecting extortion money in the name of NLFT (BM) from different areas of Dhalai district like Salema, Kachuchera, Kamalpur, Gandacherra and Raishyabari since July, 2021”, the police official said.

Chakraborty also said they detained two more persons from Raishyabari area of the district, on the basis of inputs given by the ultras during interrogation, who were identified as Bailya Jamatia, 28, and Rabi Kumar Tripura, 45.

Police said, Rabi Kumar Tripura is a resident of Chailyatali under Bagaicherra police station of Chittagog Hill Tracts (CHT) in Rangamati district in Bangladesh. All four would be forwarded to the court on Saturday in connection with a specific case registered at Raishyabari police station.

The CHT shares border with Dhalai district of Tripura.

Earlier on October 18 this year, a self-styled commander of (NLFT) surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura.

Some 23 NLFT insurgents including a few top commanders have surrendered before the BSF in last five years including five NLFT insurgents who surrendered in 2017, followed by 12 insurgents in 2018, three in 2019 and three others in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

