Mentally challenged girl gang-raped: Police

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 19-11-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 21:51 IST
A 14-year-old girl mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a quack and his accomplice here in the Allahaganj area, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl was going to market, Superintendent of Police S Anand said, adding when the girl was passing by the quake’s clinic, he and his accomplice dragged her into the clinic and gang-raped her.

The accused Ram Babu and Akshay Kumar were arrested on Wednesday after registration of an FIR against them, the SP said.

The girl, who was admitted to a medical college here, was rushed to a Lucknow for better treatment as her condition was serious.

Chief Medical Superintendent U P Sinha of Shahjahanpur Medical College said due to the rape the girl had sustained severe internal injuries.

According to the victim's mother, the condition of her daughter is fine now but she wanted strict action against rapists.

The police are bearing expenses for the treatment of the girl, the SP said.

