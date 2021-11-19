Left Menu

ICC prosecutor suspends probe into Philippines drugs war

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan has temporarily suspended a probe into suspected rights abuses during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs, documents released on Friday showed.

Reuters | The Hague | Updated: 19-11-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 19-11-2021 22:07 IST
ICC prosecutor suspends probe into Philippines drugs war
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan has temporarily suspended a probe into suspected rights abuses during Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's crackdown on drugs, documents released on Friday showed. Judges at the ICC in September approved a probe https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-court-approves-investigation-into-philippines-war-drugs-2021-09-15 into the campaign in which thousands of suspected drug peddlers have died. Activists say many have been executed by law enforcement agencies with the tacit backing of the president.

Philippine authorities say the killings have been in self-defence and that the ICC has no right to meddle. According to the court documents, Khan wrote that Manila had filed a deferral request on Nov. 10. Governments can ask the ICC to defer a case if they are implementing their own investigations and prosecutions for the same acts.

"The prosecution has temporarily suspended its investigative activities while it assesses the scope and effect of the deferral request," Khan wrote, adding that it would seek additional information from the Philippines. The Duterte government has repeatedly said it will not cooperate with the ICC. Duterte pulled the Philippines out of the ICC in 2018, but the court has jurisdiction to investigate crimes committed while Manila was a member and up until 2019.

In its nearly two-decade existence, the ICC has convicted five men for war crimes and crimes against humanity, all African militia leaders from Democratic Republic of Congo, Mali and Uganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

Google doodle celebrates Morocco’s Independence Day 2021

 Morocco
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and more

Microsoft releases Windows 11 build 22504; expands touch keyboard themes and...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia's Roscosmos, NASA to renew the agreement on space flight seats -Ifax and more

Science News Roundup: What is space debris and how dangerous is it?; Russia'...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change; Exclusive-ASEAN states object as China lobbies for Myanmar junta to join summit: sources and more

World News Roundup: Chile was a regional role model. Now voters want change;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021