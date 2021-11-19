Previous govts devastated Bundelkhand: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused previous and central governments of devastating the Bundelkhand region by handing over its resources and forests to mafia elements as he inaugurated development project worth over Rs 3,000 crore in Mahoba.

From there, he went to Jhansi in a defence event and said the country was earlier known as importer of arms and now it has adopted the mantra of ''Make in India, Make for the World''.

''The governments, which had been there in Delhi and UP, left no stone unturned in devastating this region turn by turn,'' Prime Minister said in Mahoba while inaugurating projects worth Rs 3,240 crore aimed at ending the water scarcity in the parched Bundelkhand region. ''It is not hidden from anyone that the jungles and resources were handed over to the mafia. The manner in which these people behaved with Bundelkhand will not be forgotten by the people here,'' he said.

''A lot was said and done in the name of 'nalkoop’ and hand pumps but earlier governments did not tell how water could be made available in the absence of groundwater,'' the prime minister pointed out.

''Now when the bulldozer is being used against mafia (elements), some people are raising hue and cry. But whatever they may try to do, the development of UP and Bundelkhand will not stop,'' the prime minister asserted. Modi said the question remains how the area that was known for water conservation in the past, turned into a ''centre of exodus and water-related problems''.

''Why were the people not ready to marry their daughters here and daughters here wished they got married to areas where there is water,'' he asked.

In the name of ponds, ribbons were cut but commissions were taken and there was corruption in drought relief works, he alleged. ''Those in the government looted Bundelkhand and benefitted their families without caring for your families crying for every drop of water,'' he said. The Arjun Sahayak project kept lying incomplete for years and was taken up when the BJP formed its government in 2014 and I enquired about the pending irrigation works, he said.

He accused the previous Akhilesh Yadav-led UP government for not taking interest in its completion and praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for completing the project.

Drawing a parallel between Bundelkhand and Gujarat’s Kutch, the PM said the circumstances here are like those that existed there some years ago.

With the help of the Narmada river and Sardar Sarovar dam, water has reached the desert of Kutch and we are working day and night here to achieve the success that we got there.

''As migration is taking place here, a similar was the scene in Kutch but after I got the chance to serve, Kutch today is among the fast developing district in the country. I can say from my experience of Kutch that we can give the same strength and life to Bundelkhand again,'' the PM said.

Attacking the ''pariwarwadi'' (dynastic) governments, he said they kept most of the UP villages thirsty for decades but the government of 'karma yogis' in two years gave tap water to 30 lakh people.

''The governments of 'pariwarwadis' kept children and daughters deprived of drinking water facilities but the double engine government made separate toilets in schools,'' he said.

In Jhansi, the PM said India was earlier known as a ''weapon purchaser''. ''Today, the country's mantra is Make in India, Make for the World, he said, stressing that efforts are being made to make the country self-reliant. ''We are adding the talent of private sector with our defence sector and new start-ups are being given a chance to show their 'kamaal' (good work) in this sector,'' he said on the final day of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv'.

He said admission of girl students has started in army schools from this session and in future brave women like Rani Lakshmi Bai will come out of these schools and serve the nation.

''It has been decided that a big portion of the defence budget for purchase of weapons will be spent on Make in India equipment and the defence minister has released a list of 200 equipment that cannot be brought from outside,'' he said.

The PM earlier inaugurated or laid the foundation of multiple development projects worth over Rs 3,425 crore in Jhansi.

The prime minister also inaugurated Atal Ekta Park named after former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Jhansi. The prime minister formally handed over indigenously designed and developed defence equipment to three chiefs of armed forces in Jhansi.

At the ceremony, Modi formally gave light combat aircraft (LCH) designed and developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to the Air Force chief, drones and UAVs built by Indian startups to the Army chief, and the DRDO-designed and Bharat Electronics Limited-manufactured advanced electronic warfare suite for naval ships to the Navy chief.

